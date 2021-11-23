Breaking News
 |  | 

Legal Matters

Iranian ex-official to testify in Sweden war crimes trial

 |  Nov 23, 2021
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

A former Iranian prison official accused of handing out death sentences during a 1988 purge of dissidents will testify for the first time on Tuesday in a landmark trial in Sweden. Hamid Noury, 60, has been on trial in Stockholm’s district court since August on charges including murder, crimes against humanity and war crimes. They stem from the period between July 30 to August 16 1988, when he was allegedly assistant to the deputy prosecutor of Gohardasht prison in Karaj,near Tehran. Human rights groups say the minimum estimates put the death total at about 5,000 prisoners killed across Iran, a…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

November 2021
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services