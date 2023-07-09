Foreign Affairs

Iranian FM Says Bilateral Ties With Algeria On “Right Track”

Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said yesterday that, relations between Iran and Algeria are on the “right track.”

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, following their meeting in the Iranian capital, Tehran, earlier in the day.

The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in the fields of science, technology, knowledge-based firms, medical production, tourism and renewable energies, and continue their high-level exchanges and consultations, said Amir-Abdollahian.

The two countries have also agreed to scrap visa requirements for political trips first, and abolish visa requirements for regular trips later, he said.

Amir-Abdollahian said that, Iran and Algeria have common stances on their international cooperation and roles within international organisations.

Attaf, for his part, said, the two countries have conducted consultations on regional and international developments with “positive outcomes.”

Attaf said, bilateral relations are “excellent” and have the capacity of being further developed in the fields of trade, economy and investments.

Algeria is glad to see relations between Iran and Arab countries are getting better, and the “historic” China-brokered agreement to help Tehran and Riyadh restore diplomatic relations, Attaf added, he hoped the detente would help regional countries to promote convergence and face existing and future challenges.

Later in the day, Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, held a meeting with Attaf, with both sides pledging to promote bilateral ties in various fields, to a higher level, said the Iranian presidential office in a statement

Source: Nam News Network