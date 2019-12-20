General

Iranian freestylers crowned champion at 6th World Wrestling Clubs Cup

|

Bojnourd, Bazare Bozorge Iran (Iran's Big Market) ranked 1st at 6th World Wrestling Clubs Cup in Northeast Iranian city of Bojnourd.

The club overpowered Iranian Daneshgahe Azade Mazandaran (Azad University of Mazandaran) at final match.

Atrake Khorasane Shomali (Atrak of North Khorasan Province) stood in the third place.

A number of clubs from China, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Azerbaijan Republic, Armenia, and India have also taken part in the event.

The competitions kicked off on December 18 and wrapped up on December 20.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency IRNA