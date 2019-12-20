Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Iranian freestylers crowned champion at 6th World Wrestling Clubs Cup

 |  Dec 20, 2019

Bojnourd, Bazare Bozorge Iran (Iran's Big Market) ranked 1st at 6th World Wrestling Clubs Cup in Northeast Iranian city of Bojnourd.

The club overpowered Iranian Daneshgahe Azade Mazandaran (Azad University of Mazandaran) at final match.

Atrake Khorasane Shomali (Atrak of North Khorasan Province) stood in the third place.

A number of clubs from China, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Azerbaijan Republic, Armenia, and India have also taken part in the event.

The competitions kicked off on December 18 and wrapped up on December 20.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency IRNA

Advertisement

Calendar

December 2019
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services