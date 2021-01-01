Foreign Affairs

Iranian, Kuwaiti Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Talks

|

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah discussed the latest issues in bilateral relations and regional developments in a phone call at the beginning of the New Christian Year. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah discussed the latest issues in bilateral relations and regional developments in a phone call at the beginning of the New Christian Year.

During the phone call, the Iranian foreign minister elaborated on the Islamic Republic’s views regarding the establishment of comprehensive stability and security, without foreign interference and free from any tensions.

He also pointed to certain suspicious moves and acts of mischief by the United States in the region, and stressed that the responsibility for the consequences of any possible adventure will fall on Washington.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamic Republic of IRAN