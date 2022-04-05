Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Iranian national killed in Azerbaijan border shootout

 |  Apr 5, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Azerbaijani border guards have killed an Iranian national in a shootout on the border with Iran, officials in Baku said Tuesday, adding that 32 kilograms of drugs had been found on him. The incident took place Monday in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, close to the 661-kilometre (400-mile) border with Iran, Azerbaijan’s border guard service and the office of prosecutor general said in a joint statement. “Border guards returned fire after six armed men coming from the Islamic Republic of Iran violated state border, ignored warnings orders ‘Don’t move!’ and opened fire,” the statement said. “One …

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services