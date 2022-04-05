General

Iranian national killed in Azerbaijan border shootout

Al-Araby

Azerbaijani border guards have killed an Iranian national in a shootout on the border with Iran, officials in Baku said Tuesday, adding that 32 kilograms of drugs had been found on him. The incident took place Monday in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, close to the 661-kilometre (400-mile) border with Iran, Azerbaijan’s border guard service and the office of prosecutor general said in a joint statement. “Border guards returned fire after six armed men coming from the Islamic Republic of Iran violated state border, ignored warnings orders ‘Don’t move!’ and opened fire,” the statement said. “One …

