Iranian Oscar-winning director charged with plagiarism

 |  Apr 6, 2022
Internationally acclaimed Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi has been indicted for plagiarism by an Iranian court after a suit was brought forward by one of his former students. Azadeh Masihzadeh has accused Farhadi of taking the idea for his 2021 movie ‘A Hero’ from her documentary called ‘All Winners All Losers’, the Hollywood Reporter reported on Monday. This ruling basically says it’s plagiarism if a real life thing inspires you… but someone already made a documentary about that thing? Farhadi is open about regularly being inspired by local stories. Documenting that story is not ownersh…

