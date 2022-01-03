Breaking News
Iranian president threatens Trump with revenge for Soleimani killing

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday threatened former US president Donald Trump with revenge for the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. “Trump personally ordered the assassination of the general and must therefore be tried as the chief murderer in an international court,” Raisi said in a statement marking the second anniversary of Soleimani’s death. Should Trump not face trial for his actions, Raisi warned: “Muslims will take our martyr’s revenge,” adding that the US airstrike that killed Soleimani was in fact an attack on the entire Iranian population, according to Iran’s…

