Iranian Space Agency Warns Of Decline In Caspian Sea Water Level

The Iranian Space Agency (ISA), yesterday warned of a significant decline in the water level of the Caspian Sea over the past years.

ISA studies, based on satellite images demonstrate that, during the past years, particularly the last 24 months, the northern part of the Caspian Sea has seen an advancement of the coastline, due to a decrease in its water level, while its southern part remains little changed, ISA spokesman, Hossein Dalirian, was quoted as reporting.

Dalirian highlighted the water level decline as a “serious and important” issue, which could pose potential environmental challenges to the surrounding littoral states in the coming years.

On Friday, Iranian environmental official, Mojtaba Zoljoudi was quoted as saying that, the Caspian Sea’s ecological balance has naturally experienced sinusoidal fluctuations, while the sea’s water level has witnessed an abnormally long period of decline over the past two decades.

Zoljoudi said, the Caspian Sea’s water level decreased by 26 centimetres during the 12-month period to March this year, and by nearly two metres since 1996.

The Caspian Sea’s water has reached its lowest level in the past 30 years, primarily because the Volga River’s water flow into the sea has shrunk, in addition to other natural factors.

The coastlines of the Caspian Sea are shared by Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan

Source: Nam News Network