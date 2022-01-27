General

Iranian women attend football game for first time in years

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Iranian women were allowed Thursday for the first time in almost three years to attend a football match of their country’s national team in a Tehran stadium. “I am very happy. This is the first time I have attended a match at Azadi Stadium,” said a 26-year-old civil engineer who gave her name only as Mahya. She carried the national green, white and red flag, and covered her head with a grey scarf. The Islamic republic has generally barred female spectators from football and other stadiums for around 40 years. Clerics, who play a major role in decision-making, argue women must be shielded from …

Read More