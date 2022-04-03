Breaking News
 |  | 

Arts & Culture

Iranian women in film industry slam sexual violence

 |  Apr 3, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Over 250 women working in Iran’s film industry have signed a statement condemning what they call “systematic” sexual harassment and demanding a committee address the issue. People in power in Iranian cinema are known to exploit their positions “to bully, threaten, insult, humiliate and assault women,” they charged. “Acts of violence are systematic,” said the statement signed by some of Iran’s most prominent actresses, film directors and producers. “We condemn any violence and sexual harassment in the workplace, and to end it, we call for serious legal consequences for the violators.” Iranian c…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services