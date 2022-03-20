Breaking News
Iranians celebrate Nowruz, usher in the New Year

 |  Mar 20, 2022
Al-Araby

Nowruz celebrations have taken place across Iran on Sunday, after two years of cancelled or muted celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Dating back to before the 6th century BC, Nowruz marks the start of a new year and ushers in the spring on the date of the vernal Equinox, from the north of Iraq to the south of India. While the origins of Nowruz lie in Zoroastrianism, the prevailing religion in Persia before the birth of Islam, celebrations take place across the region regardless of religion and culture – as the sun crosses the equator for the first time since autumn took hold. This year…

