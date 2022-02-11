General

Iranians get behind wheel to mark Islamic revolution

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Thousands of Iranians drove through Tehran on Friday to mark the 43rd anniversary of the country’s Islamic Revolution, staying in vehicles rather than marching on foot amid Covid restrictions. Due to the pandemic, state television said this year, as the previous year, there should be “no gathering or marching” by those celebrating the 1979 overthrow of the shah’s regime. Instead, people travelled by car, motorcycle and bicycle, to converge on the capital’s iconic Azadi Square, despite chilly temperatures. Some had painted their cars in the red, white and green colours of the Iranian flag, whil…

Read More