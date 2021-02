Arts & Culture

Iran’s Bubble grabs award from Berlin Indie Film Festival

– Iranian short film ‘Bubble’ directed by Hamed Orib won ‘Best Experimental Film’ award from Berlin Indie Film Festival.

Bubble narrates the story of a man who leaves his country and highlights a person's efforts for finding a way to continue life in another country.

The movie had earlier received an award from FFTG Awards 2021.

The movie has been filmed in Iran and Turkey.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency - IRNA