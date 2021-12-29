General

Iran’s football body defends Mahdavikia in Israel flag dispute

Iran’s football federation FFI has defended former national team captain Mehdi Mahdavikia in a controversy after he wore a shirt with a small Israeli flag on it during a friendly match organized by the world governing body FIFA. FFI secretary general Hassan Kamaranifar was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency that the criticism was unfounded and unfair because Mahdavikia had behaved absolutely correct in the game that was “irrelevant” for Iran from a sporting point of view. The controversy is around a December 17 match in Doha on the eve of the Arab Cup final, bringing together an Arab leg…

