Iran’s Khamenei urges Shia unity in letter to Iraq’s Sadr

 |  Feb 9, 2022
Published by
Al-Araby

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has urged prominent Iraqi politician and cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr to unify all Shia Muslims in Iraq amid a political deadlock. Khamenei sent a letter to Sadr – a prominent Iraqi Shia Muslim figure – via Esmail Qaani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, who visited Iraq this week. The general was in Iraq to address politicians ahead of a sensitive parliamentary session that was due to take place on Monday to find a solution to the ongoing political crisis in the country. Pro-Tehran parties have rejected the results of Iraq’s general election in October…

