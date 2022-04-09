General

Iran’s president vows to continue nuclear activities

Al-Araby

President Ebrahim Raisi said Saturday that Iran will continue nuclear development activities as talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers remain stalled, state media reported. Speaking in a ceremony marking Iran’s national day of nuclear technology, the hardline president said his administration will support an acceleration in research of peaceful nuclear technology. “Our knowledge and technology in the nuclear field is not reversible. Iran’s (continuation of) research in peaceful nuclear fields will not depend on others’ demands or viewpoints,” said Raisi, who came to power in A…

