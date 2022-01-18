General

Iran’s Quds Force commander in Iraq ‘to unify Shia parties’

Published by

Al-Araby

Iran’s Quds Force commanderEsmail Qaani’s is in Iraq to smooth out tensions between Shia political groups and speed up the formation of a government after months of post-election squabbling, sources have told The New Arab’s Arabic-language sister site. Qaani’s visit – the third since Iraq held parliamentary elections on 10 October – follows months of fruitless talks between pro-Iran parties, who fared badly in the election, and the Sadrist movement, the vote’s biggest winner. The Iranian general arrived in Iraq on Sunday, and has held talks with Shia political groups in Najaf and Baghdad. In …

