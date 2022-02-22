Legal Matters

Iran’s Raisi calls on international community to reject US sanctions

By Parisa Hafezi VIENNA (Reuters) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told gas exporters on Tuesday to avoid any “cruel” sanctions such as those imposed by the United States on Tehran, and his government said any revival of Iran’s 2015 nuclear accord with world powers must lift such curbs. “The members of this forum should not recognise those sanctions…(because) in today’s world we see that the sanctions are not going to be effective,” Raisi told a gas exporters conference in Doha. Reuters reported last week that a U.S.-Iranian deal is taking shape in Vienna after months of indirect talks to r…

