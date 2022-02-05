Breaking News
 |  | 

Legal Matters

Iran’s Shamkhani says it has a right to continue nuclear research

 |  Feb 5, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Reuters UK

(Reuters) – Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani said on Saturday that it has a right to continue nuclear research and development that cannot be curbed by any agreement. “Iran’s legal right to continue research and development and maintain its peaceful nuclear capabilities and achievements, side by side with its security … cannot be curbed by any agreement,” Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said in a post on Twitter. The United States on Friday restored sanctions waivers to Iran to allow international nuclear cooperation projects, as indirect U.S.-Iran…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

February 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  

General


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services