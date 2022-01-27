Breaking News
Iran’s state broadcaster says it was hacked for 10 seconds

 |  Jan 27, 2022
Published by
Al-Araby

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB was hacked for 10 seconds on Thursday, state media reported, as the country prepares to mark the anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution. “During a period of 10 seconds, the faces and voices of hypocrites appeared on (our) Channel One,” IRIB said, a phrase it often uses to refer to exiled opposition group People’s Mujahideen Organisation of Iran (PMOI). The PMOI – also known as the Mujahideen Khalq Organisation (MKO) – presents itself as an alternative to Iran’s theocracy and is the main faction within the exiled opposition umbrella organisation, the National C…

