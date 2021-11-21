Breaking News
 |  | 

Legal Matters

Iraq Commission predicts ‘strong’ changes to election result

 |  Nov 21, 2021
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Iraq’s High Election Commission on Sunday said that the results of October’s parliamentary elections had been “strongly affected” by legal challenges brought forward by political parties which initially seemed to have won a low number of seats and rejected the election results. The Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoted Imad Mohsen, a member of the commission as saying that “the commission is ready to announce the results after the judicial authority looks into all the challenges”. Mohsen said he hoped that final results of the elections would be announced in two days time. A judicial authority formed…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

November 2021
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services