Iraq Commission predicts ‘strong’ changes to election result

Al-Araby

Iraq’s High Election Commission on Sunday said that the results of October’s parliamentary elections had been “strongly affected” by legal challenges brought forward by political parties which initially seemed to have won a low number of seats and rejected the election results. The Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoted Imad Mohsen, a member of the commission as saying that “the commission is ready to announce the results after the judicial authority looks into all the challenges”. Mohsen said he hoped that final results of the elections would be announced in two days time. A judicial authority formed…

