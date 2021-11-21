Breaking News
Iraq denies extending date for US troop withdrawal

 Nov 21, 2021
The Iraqi army denied rumors on Saturday about postponing the withdrawal of US troops, which is scheduled to take place by the end of the year. “The date for the departure of (US) combat forces on December 31 is fixed and there is no change,” Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji, spokesman of the Joint Operations Command, told the Iraqi News Agency. The denial came after the Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada, a pro-Iran armed faction, said it was seeking volunteers to fight the American forces after the end of this year, sparking speculations that American troops were extending their stay. Several Iraqi pol…

