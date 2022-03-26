Breaking News
Iraq fails to elect new president for second time

 Mar 26, 2022
Al-Araby

Iraqi lawmakers failed again on Saturday to elect a new president for the country due to a lack of quorum in parliament, keeping the country mired in political paralysis. Parliament had issued a final list of 40 candidates for the post, a largely ceremonial role that by convention is reserved for a member of Iraq’s Kurdish minority. The contest pits Barham Saleh, the incumbent and member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, against Rebar Ahmed of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the PUK’s rival. But a lack of a quorum- set at two-thirds of the house’s 329 members- held up the vote for the…

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues.

