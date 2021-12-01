Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Iraq: Key forces emerge after latest election

 |  Dec 1, 2021
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Iraq’s parliamentary elections last month shuffled the key players, with the movement of Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr taking nearly a fifth of seats, according to results released Tuesday. Results have been sent to the federal court to be ratified, the country’s Independent High Electoral Commission said on Wednesday. The Sadrist movement did not win an absolute majority in the fragmented 329-seat legislature, so parties will have to form alliances. Here is an overview of some of the most important figures. Led by firebrand Sadr, the movement won 73 seats in parliament, expanding its haul from …

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

December 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services