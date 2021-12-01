General

Iraq: Key forces emerge after latest election

Al-Araby

Iraq’s parliamentary elections last month shuffled the key players, with the movement of Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr taking nearly a fifth of seats, according to results released Tuesday. Results have been sent to the federal court to be ratified, the country’s Independent High Electoral Commission said on Wednesday. The Sadrist movement did not win an absolute majority in the fragmented 329-seat legislature, so parties will have to form alliances. Here is an overview of some of the most important figures. Led by firebrand Sadr, the movement won 73 seats in parliament, expanding its haul from …

