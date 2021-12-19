Breaking News
Iraq military: 2 rockets strike inside Green Zone

 |  Dec 19, 2021
Al-Araby

Two rockets struck Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, home to the U.S. embassy, causing property damage but no casualties, Iraq’s military said early Sunday. One rocket was destroyed by the embassy’s C-RAM defense system. Another fell near a national monument, causing damage to two civilian vehicles, the statement said. An investigation was launched by Iraqi security forces. Along with the U.S. embassy, the Green Zone houses other foreign diplomatic missions and Iraqi government buildings. The zone is a frequent target of rocket and drone attacks that American officials blame on Iran-back…

