Iraq MPs fail for third time to elect new president

 |  Mar 30, 2022
Al-Araby

Iraqi lawmakers Wednesday failed for a third time to elect a new national president for lack of a quorum, officials said, deepening the war-scarred country’s political crisis. The continued failure by parliament to select a president after last year’s elections reflects a deep schism between Shiite political groupings. “The assembly adjourned its session until further notice,” the parliament’s press service said without giving a new date. Iraq’s federal court has given lawmakers until 6 April to choose a new president. If that deadline is missed, said political scientist Hamza Haddad, “we coul…

