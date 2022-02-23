General

Iraq parliament announce list of 33 presidential candidates

Al-Araby

The Iraqi parliament released a list of 33 presidential candidates on Tuesday, after a long delay in the process over political tensions. Iraqi Council of Representatives, the official name of the body, said in a statement that 59 candidates applied for the presidency post but 26 were excluded on the basis of not meeting the required conditions for the position. On 7 February, the parliament postponed a scheduled vote for the republic’s president, as most major political blocs boycotted the session after the Supreme Court temporarily suspended a frontrunner for the post, former foreign ministe…

