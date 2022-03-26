General

Iraq parliament fails to elect new state president over lack of quorum

|

Published by

Reuters

By Ahmed Rasheed and Amina Ismail BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraq’s parliament failed again on Saturday to vote for a president after Iran-backed groups boycotted the session, in a setback to an alliance led by cleric Moqtada al-Sadr which won the election and threatened to remove them from politics. Sadr had hoped parliament would elect Rebar Ahmed, a veteran Kurdish intelligence official and current interior minister of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region. But only 202 members of parliament out of 329 were present, which is less than the necessary two-thirds quorum needed to choose a new president f…

Read More