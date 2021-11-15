Human Services

Iraq proposes provisional government

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Iraqi politicians may form a provisional government as disagreements between political parties on election results enter their fifth week. Iraq held parliamentary elections on 10 October and the Sairoon Alliance,led by Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr, emerged as the largest party winning 73 seats in the 329 seat parliament. By contrast, the Fatah Alliance – a political coalition linked to pro-Iran militias – performed poorly in the elections, gaining only 15 seats. Pro-Iran militias have decried the results, slamming them as a “fraud”. Al-Sadr previously had an ambivalent relationship with Iran. R…

