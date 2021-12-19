Human Services

Iraq thwarts bomb attack targeting US-led coalition convoy

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Iraqi security forces thwarted yet another attack against a convoy belonging to the US-led Global Coalition on Sunday, local media reported. Security services detonated two roadside bombs located near al-Hillah on the highway leading to the Iraqi capital Baghdad, which were targeting a coalition convoy, a source in the security services told the Iraqi Shafaq News Agency. Roadside attacks against the US-led coalition have been multiplying over the past weeks as the scheduled withdrawal of US troops from Iraq draws near. On Thursday, Iraqi security forces averted an attempt to bomb a convoy in s…

Read More