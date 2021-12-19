Breaking News
 |  | 

Human Services

Iraq thwarts bomb attack targeting US-led coalition convoy

 |  Dec 19, 2021
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Iraqi security forces thwarted yet another attack against a convoy belonging to the US-led Global Coalition on Sunday, local media reported. Security services detonated two roadside bombs located near al-Hillah on the highway leading to the Iraqi capital Baghdad, which were targeting a coalition convoy, a source in the security services told the Iraqi Shafaq News Agency. Roadside attacks against the US-led coalition have been multiplying over the past weeks as the scheduled withdrawal of US troops from Iraq draws near. On Thursday, Iraqi security forces averted an attempt to bomb a convoy in s…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

December 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services