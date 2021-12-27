Breaking News
Iraqi court rejects Iran-backed parties' appeal against election vote

 Dec 27, 2021
Reuters

BAGHDAD (Reuters) -Iraq's Supreme Court on Monday rejected appeals lodged by Iran-backed Shi'ite factions against the results of a parliamentary election, the chief judge said, derailing their attempt to overturn the vote in which they performed poorly. The Iran-backed factions, including powerful armed groups, had alleged irregularities in the Oct. 10 ballot. The biggest winner in the electio was the movement led by Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, an opponent of both Iranian and U.S. influence in Iraq, which won 73 seats, more than any other group in the fragmented 329-seat house. The pro-Ira…

