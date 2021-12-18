Breaking News
Iraqi Kurdistan flash floods kill 12

Twelve people including three foreigners died Friday in flash floods which swept through northern Iraq after torrential rains in Irbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region, an official said. In a country dealing with severe drought, many were caught by surprise as powerful storm waters started surging into their homes in the city’s eastern suburbs before dawn. Provincial governor Omid Khoshnaw said a 10-month-old baby, a Turk and two Filipino nationals were among the 12 people killed. “The floods started at 4 am (0100 GMT) and there were women and children among the victims,” Khoshnaw t…

