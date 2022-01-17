General

Iraqi MP’s Baghdad office targeted by grenade

Al-Araby

Unknown assailants targeted the office of a politician in the Iraqi capital in the early hours of Sunday with a hand grenade, without resulting in casualties. The office of Abdul Karim Abtan’s office, located in south Baghdad’s Saidiya district, only suffered material damage after the attack. He is an MP and member of the Progress coalition, led by newly re-elected Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi. 🔴 كــامـيرا مــراقبة ترصــدالاعتـداء عــلى منــزل عبـد الكـريم عبطـاناحـــد قيـــاديي تقــدم ليـــل البـــارحة .. pic.twitter.com/Knx5C5XRfY — Firas W. Alsarray – فراس السراي (@firasals…

