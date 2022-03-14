Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Iraqi PM visits Erbil following Iranian missile attack

 |  Mar 14, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi visited Erbil, the capital city of the northern Kurdistan region, early on Monday, after it was the target of multiple Iranian ballistic missiles, Iraqi PM’s media office said on Twitter. According to Kurdish officials, 12 ballistic missiles rained down on the US consulate and other targets across the city Sunday night, wounding two civilians. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed they fired the missiles, alleging that the targeted sites were used by Israel, a close ally to the US. The US ambassador to Iraq and the US National Security Advisor Jake Sulli…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services