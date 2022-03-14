General

Iraqi PM visits Erbil following Iranian missile attack

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi visited Erbil, the capital city of the northern Kurdistan region, early on Monday, after it was the target of multiple Iranian ballistic missiles, Iraqi PM’s media office said on Twitter. According to Kurdish officials, 12 ballistic missiles rained down on the US consulate and other targets across the city Sunday night, wounding two civilians. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed they fired the missiles, alleging that the targeted sites were used by Israel, a close ally to the US. The US ambassador to Iraq and the US National Security Advisor Jake Sulli…

