General

Iraqi Shia cleric calls on pro-Iran militias to disband

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Iraq’s influential Shia cleric who emerged as a winner in last month’s general elections on Thursday called on the country’s myriad pro-Iran Shia armed factions to disband if they want to join his upcoming government. Muqatada al-Sadr also asked the factions to hand over their weapons to the government-sanctioned umbrella known as Popular Mobilization Forces, or Hash al-Shaabi in Arabic. In turn, he also asked the PMF to “purify” its ranks from “undisciplined elements” and surrender “corrupt individuals” to the judiciary. The militias are certain to reject the demands, which in turn could comp…

Read More