Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Iraq’s Al-Sadr steps back, asks rivals to form government

 |  Apr 1, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Prominent Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr said on Thursday that he was stepping back for the next 40 days and giving his Iran-backed rivals the chance to form the country’s next government. The surprising move by Al-Sadr comes against the backdrop of a persisting political deadlock in Iraq, five months after general elections. Al-Sadr’s offer came in a tweet, in which he also called on his followers not to interfere “neither positively nor negatively” as his rivals form the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Iran-backed Shia parties, try to cobble together a Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/gXpL…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services