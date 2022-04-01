General

Iraq’s Al-Sadr steps back, asks rivals to form government

Al-Araby

Prominent Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr said on Thursday that he was stepping back for the next 40 days and giving his Iran-backed rivals the chance to form the country’s next government. The surprising move by Al-Sadr comes against the backdrop of a persisting political deadlock in Iraq, five months after general elections. Al-Sadr’s offer came in a tweet, in which he also called on his followers not to interfere “neither positively nor negatively” as his rivals form the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Iran-backed Shia parties, try to cobble together a Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/gXpL…

