General

Iraq’s Kurdish Peshmerga face a deadly IS resurgence

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Since last November, Islamic State (IS) group militants have killed tens of Peshmerga, Kurdish military forces, and Kurdish civilians in insurgency attacks ramped up by a shift in the mission of US-led coalition forces from a combatant to an advisory role. IS seized large swaths of Iraqi territories in 2014. While Iraq officially declared the territorial defeat of IS in 2017, the group continues to carry out bombings, hit-and-run attacks, and abductions across the country. Recently, IS has been exploiting wide security vacuums between the Iraqi security forces and the Kurdish Peshmerga, mainly…

Read More