Iraq’s March oil revenue highest in 50 years

 |  Apr 2, 2022
Al-Araby

Iraq exported $11.07 billion of oil last month, the highest level for half a century, as crude prices soared amid shortfall fears following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the oil ministry said. The second-largest producer in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Iraq exported “100,563,999 barrels for revenues of $11.07 billion, the highest revenue since 1972”, the ministry said. The figures published late Friday are preliminary data but final data “generally does not vary” much, a ministry official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. In February, oil revenues reach…

