IRGC commdr: Gen. Soleimani, a hero who defeated hegemonic powers

– Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Esmail Qa’ani described the martyred commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani as a hero of the Islamic Ummah who defeated the hegemonic powers.

He made the remarks in a ceremony Friday morning to mark the first anniversary of the martyrdom of the late commander of the Quds forces Gen. Soleimani who was assassinated by the US forces in Baghdad.

He said that one of the most outstanding characteristics of General Qassem Soleimani was his strong logic concerning all issues.

At the first martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani and his companions, General Gha’ani stated that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei offered martyr Soleimani three medals of honor at their last meeting.

General Soleimani is considered the great champion of defeating the global arrogance for the Iranian nation and the Islamic Ummah (the Muslim world), Gha’ani noted.

Martyr Soleimani was the man of resistance, who initiated the process from within himself because he knew that it is impossible to pursue the way of resistance when you have not been practicing resistance from yourself, Gha’ani said, adding that the word Resistance includes insight, prayer, sincerity, sacrifice as well as all Islamic and human values.

There are numerous speeches about General Soleimani’s performance in leading military fields and forces, whereas one of the most outstanding characteristics of the martyr was his strong logic because he had good reasoning in addressing any topic and he could use different logic when others could not understand his reasons, he added.

General Gha’ani underlined that the enemy has sought to assassinate martyrs Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the former commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), for 30 years, adding that the most criminal on the earth (US President Donald Trump), who was tempted by the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia, committed the heinous crime, which was unprecedented and unbelievable.

The Americans and in particular Trump does not know that martyrdom has a sublime meaning in the tenets of the Iranians and other Muslim nations, Gha’ani argued.

He also warned the culprits of the heinous assassination that the Quds Force will support any person who could carry out justice and take revenge of those who participated in assassinating the martyrs even from the perpetrators’ own homes.

The late Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Lieutenant General Soleimani was assassinated in the US terrorist attack on his motorcade at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020, which falls on today according to the Iranian calendar.

A day after the assassination of General Soleimani, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran reserves the right to take revenge by proportionate military action, and will do it.

Gen Soleimani could strengthen the Resistance front against the Zionist regime of Israel and destroyed the US hegemony clout, he added.

Earlier, the spokesman for headquarters in charge of organizing the first anniversary of the assassination of General Soleimani, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, had said at a TV program that Iran has prepared documents to issue a criminal indictment against assassins of Lt Gen Soleimani.

Today, Iran could identify who was the leader of the attack, from which country the attack was carried out and who gave information about the terrorist operations to the US, Amir-Abdollahian has noted.

