IRGC officer sparks controversy with Soleimani killing quote

 |  Apr 13, 2022
Al-Araby

The killing of all American leaders would not be enough to avenge the U.S. assassination of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ top commander Qassem Soleimani two years ago, a senior Iranian Guards commander said on Wednesday. The United States and Iran came close to full-blown conflict in 2020 after Soleimani’s killing in a U.S. drone attack at Baghdad airport and Tehran’s retaliation by attacking U.S. bases in Iraq. “Martyr Soleimani was such a great character that if all American leaders are killed, this will still not avenge his assassination,” a senior commander of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC…

