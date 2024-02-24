Irrigation Minister asserts keenness of political leadership to provide all kinds of support to Congolese brothers

Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Hany Suweilam asserted the strength of historical ties binding Egypt and the Republic of the Congo and the keenness of the political leadership in Egypt to provide all kinds of support to the Congolese brothers. Suweilam asserted his keenness on continuous communication with Congolese Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Ève Bazaiba to boost cooperation between both countries in the field of water. Sweilam made the remarks during a ceremony to honor 15 African trainees of a training program held in the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP) organized by the sector of water affairs in cooperation with Regional Training Center for Water Resources and Irrigation. Suweilam congratulated the Congolese trainees for passing the training program. Suweilam pointed out to Egypt's support to the Congolese side via technical cooperation protocol inked between both countries to implement a number of developmental projects in Congo. Source: State Informati on Service Egypt