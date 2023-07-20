Breaking News
Islamic Affairs Ministry Continues Distributing Gifts to Pilgrims Departing from Jeddah

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, represented by its branch in Makkah, continues to distribute copies of the Holy Quran with a translation of its meanings as a gift of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to pilgrims departing through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Jeddah Islamic Port.

The pilgrims expressed their thanks to the Saudi Government and praised the excellent services provided to the pilgrims.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

