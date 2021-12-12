Breaking News
Israel consulted with US before attacking Iran sites: report

 |  Dec 12, 2021
Al-Araby

Israeli officials consulted with their US counterparts before launching recent sabotage operations against two Iranian facilities, a New York Times report revealed on Saturday. One of the strikes targeted a centrifuge production facility in Karaj, and the other an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp missile plant. Both are located on the outskirts of Tehran. Israel is likely responsible for a string of attacks on Iranian nuclear scientists and facilities over the past decade, but does not confirm or deny involvement. It is widely suspected of being behind the sabotage of the Natanz nuclear facili…

