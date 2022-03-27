General

Israel expresses ‘sorrow’ to Riyadh over Houthi attacks

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Israel has expressed its “sorrow” to Saudi Arabia on Saturday following a series of attacks carried out by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels against targets in Saudi Arabia. “This attack is further proof that Iran’s regional aggression knows no bounds,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted. Bennett’s remarks came amid thawing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, who have a common interest in limiting Iran’s growing influence in the region. Both states recently expressed the desire to develop closer ties. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman [MbS] even called Israel “a potential a…

Read More