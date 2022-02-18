Breaking News
 |  | 

Production

Israel says downed Hezbollah drone

 |  Feb 18, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Israel’s army said on Thursday it had shot down a drone sent by Lebanon’s Shia movement Hezbollah that entered Israeli airspace. Neighbours Lebanon and Israel are technically in a state of war and drones have become a regular feature of their heavily guarded border. In January, Israeli security sources claimed that drones captured after being flown across the frontier from Lebanon have provided insight into the growing aerial surveillance capabilities of Hezbollah, an organisation backed by Israel’s nemesis Iran. A source told New Arab that one such exchange could be the Lebanese dropping its …

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

February 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  

General


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services