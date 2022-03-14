Human Rights

Israel says government sites targeted by hack

Al-Araby

Israel’s National Cyber Directorate said that the country suffered a cyber attack on Monday that briefly took down a number of government web sites. “In the last few hours, a denial of service (DDoS) attack has been identified on a communications provider which, as a result, has for a short time prevented access to a number of sites, including government sites,” the government-funded directorate said on Twitter. “As of this hour all the sites are back for activity,” it added. But while accessible once again inside Israel, web monitoring group NetBlocks said late Monday Israel’s government netw…

