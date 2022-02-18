Breaking News
Israel shoots down alleged Hezbollah drone, scrambles jets

 |  Feb 18, 2022
Published by
Al-Araby

The Israeli military on Friday said it fired interceptor missiles and protectively scrambled warplanes after what it described as a drone launched by Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group crossed its tense northern border. The move comes just a day after Israel shot down what it said was another Hezbollah drone. Neither Lebanon nor Hezbollah gave immediate comment. The military said the incursion set off air raid sirens in northern Israel, and that Iron Dome interceptors were deployed and fighter jets were patrolling the skies. Hezbollah ‘won’t immediately’ fight if Israel strikes Iran: Nasrallah…

