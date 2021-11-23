Breaking News
 |  | 

Technology

Israel signals readiness to escalate confrontation with Iran

 |  Nov 23, 2021
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett signalled readiness on Tuesday to step up Israel’s confrontation with Iran and reiterated that his country would not be bound by any new Iranian nuclear deal with world powers. Indirect negotiations will begin on November 29 about reviving the 2015 deal, which former US President Donald Trump withdrew from, deeming it insufficient to shut down projects with bomb-making potential – a view shared by the Israelis. Iran, which denies seeking nuclear arms, has since the US walkout breached the deal with expanded uranium enrichment. Bennett, who took power in June, des…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

November 2021
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services