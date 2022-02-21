Breaking News
Israel successfully tests ‘C-Dome’ naval air defence system

 |  Feb 21, 2022
Published by
Al-Araby

Israel on Monday said it successfully tested a new naval air defence system, intercepting a series of threats in what officials called a key layer of protection against Iran and its proxies in the region. The “C-Dome” system is a naval version of the Iron Dome, which has been used to shoot down rockets fired from the Gaza Strip for the past decade. The C-Dome is being installed on Israel’s latest-generation corvette warships, which protect Israel’s coastline and offshore natural gas assets in the Mediterranean. Monday’s test simulated a number of incoming threats, including rockets, cruise mis…

