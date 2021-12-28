Breaking News
Israeli air strike targets Syria’s Latakia port

 |  Dec 28, 2021
An Israeli air strike hit Syria’s Latakia port on Tuesday, the second such attack on the key facility this month, according to Syrian state media. Since the outbreak of Syria’s civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out air strikes on its strife-torn neighbour, mostly targeting Syrian government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters. “At around 03:21 AM, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression with several missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean… targeting the container yard in Latakia port,” Syrian state news agency SANA cited a mili…

